Westbrook holiday lights wow out-of-towners

The city public services department expanded the displays in Riverbank Park and on Main Street after positive feedback in 2020 and 2021.

WESTBROOK, Maine — In the long, dark winter nights in Maine shine the City of Westbrook's holiday lights in Riverbank Park and Main Street.

The city increased its budget for these lights since the pandemic: $25,000 in 2020; $50,000 in 2021, and $75,000 in 2022, according to Mayor Michael Foley. City public services staff said there is a reason behind the spending.

"No matter where you go, people know what we did," City Arborist Doug Eaton said. "People said, 'You know, I really needed this.'"

The staff had to add extra electrical infrastructure in Riverbank Park and on Main Street to support the 175,000 bulbs.

Part of that is a 34-foot tall Christmas tree with a six-foot tall star on top, with lighting animations timed to music. Around 2,000 pounds of granite tether the tree to the sidewalk to prevent it from toppling in a gusty storm.

Eaton, a self-described perfectionist, said this has become a bit of a passion project.

"I don't know if anyone else in the city has as much joy as I do," Eaton said.

The spectators may disagree.

"Look at it. It's magical," Judy Ann Ferrante, a Westbrook resident viewing the lights on Wednesday night, said. "It took all the cold away."

Pamela Steeves and her family said they come from Gorham every night to drive through the park. Rita Rondeau's daughter drove her from Bethel to see the sights.

"I just love it. I cannot take my eyes off it," Rondeau said. "For someone to do all that, that's a lot of work."

Extra effort, yes. With a benefit. Foley said the attraction encourages people to spend money at local restaurants, and learn what other local businesses operate in Westbrook.

"It benefits the city tremendously to show people what we're doing here in the community," Foley said. "It's putting Westbrook on the map.

Eaton said he has heard of people coming from Portland, Windham, Gorham, and even as far away as Manchester, New Hampshire.

"We want people to shop, we want people to dine, [and] we want people to stay," Eaton said.

"It makes me feel very proud to be here in Westbrook, and anyone who is responsible for this, please know how happy you've made people," Ferrante said.

Foley said the city plans to put up more lights in the Rock Row area in future years. He said the current lights will stay up into 2023.