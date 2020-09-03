GORHAM, Maine — The 26th annual Swish-Out Childhood Cancer Challenge took place at Hill Gymnasium on the campus of the University of Southern Maine in Gorham on March 8.

Jon Paradise, Vice President of Public Relations and Communications at Town & Country FCU founded the Swish-Out Childhood Cancer Challenge back in 1994 in memory of Dr. Noel Paradise.

The event is coordinated by Town & Country FCU, and is Maine’s longest, continuous-running, 3-on-3, co-ed, charity basketball tournament. Town & Country FCU covers all the costs of the event ensuring that 100% of all money raised through sponsorships, entry fees and other contributions goes directly to the Maine Children's Cancer Program.

More people get involved every year- this year nearly 200 adults and youth hit the court for the 2020 Swish-Out Challenge. Paradise said the first year of the event seven teams turned out- this year the event welcomed close to 50. Teams came together representing businesses, families, classmates and friends for a great cause- for the children. It's these people, the generous sponsors and volunteers coming together that make a positive impact for children confronting childhood cancer.

Jon Paradise

This year nearly $45,000 was raised. Since 1994, the Swish-Out Childhood Cancer Challenge has raised close to $570,000.

Thank you to all who were part of this extraordinary event! Together we can help defeat childhood cancer.

