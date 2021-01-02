Dog reunites with man who spent 20 days in the hospital fighting COVID-19

When Joe Vinable was able to leave the hospital, his best buddy Amber was right there to greet him.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After winning his battle against COVID-19, a Triad man was reunited with his furry friend.

Joe Vinable was in the hospital for 20 days – since Christmas Eve – for respiratory failure.

His step-daughter Tori Whalen says her yellow lab Amber had lived with Joe and his wife for the last couple of years.

When Joe had to go to the hospital, the dog thought she’d never see him again. She was sad and pouting all the time.

But when Joe finally got to come home, Amber was right there to greet him outside the hospital.

“It was a very, very lonely 20 days of not being able to have good communication, not being able to see him and be with him, so I’m just thrilled to death to have them back together again,” Whalen said.

Joe is doing much better now.