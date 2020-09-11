McDonald's adding plant-based 'McPlant' burger, new chicken sandwich in 2021

After a successful test in Canada, McDonald's restaurants in the U.S. will be able to add the plant-based burger to their menus when they're ready.

INDIANAPOLIS — McDonald's is changing up its menu after getting positive customer feedback during trial runs.

In an announcement Monday, the restaurant acknowledged that classics like the Big Mac and Quarter Pounder keep customers coming back, but its now adding some new items to cater to customers with different tastes.

McDonald's launched the plant-based "McPlant Burger" in select restaurants in Canada in 2019. After positive feedback, other markets will be able to add the burger to their menus when they see fit.

"We have created a delicious burger that will be the first menu option in a plant-based platform we are calling McPlant. McPlant is crafted exclusively for McDonald’s, by McDonald's," said McDonald's President Ian Borden. "McPlant could extend across a line of plant-based products including burgers, chicken-substitutes and breakfast sandwiches."

Borden said he expects some U.S. markets to introduce the McPlant burger next year.

The burger is served with all the classic toppings on a sesame seed bun.

McDonald's will also roll out its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich to restuarants nationwide in 2021. Anticipated to rival the likes of Chick-fil-A and Popeyes, it will feature a crispy chicken filet, topped with pickles and butter on a potato roll.