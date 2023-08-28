Cosmetic surgery rates increasing among teens and young adults

Botox and dermal fillers are some of the most popular cosmetic facial procedures.

MAINE, USA — Plastic surgeons have noticed more young adults and some teens are increasingly opting for cosmetic surgeries amidst the “selfie boom” and social media trends referred to as "snapchat dysmorphia" or the "instaface effect."

The American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery reported 82% of facial procedures done last year included Botox and fillers. These non-invasive or minimally invasive treatments with natural-looking effects could enhance a person's self-esteem, confidence, and sociability, especially those who spend a lot of time on social media.

Plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Gardenier works at the Maine Plastic Surgery Center. He said people should be aware of the risks and benefits involved before getting any medical procedure. He said Botox can cause asymetry in facial muscles and weakness in eye lids, although that's rare. He said fillers can block a blood vessel and procude wounds

"Thankfully, those risks are extremely rare," he said.

Gardenier said patients should always do comprehensive research on surgeons, communicate transparently to assess realistic expectations, and follow the pre-surgery instructions and the post-operative procedures to achieve desired results.

"I think there has been a big interest in young people getting these procedures. I think that in the past there was a lot of stigma about getting things like Botox and fillers and there's much less nowadays," he explained. "Additionally, I think that certain celebrities and influencers--like Kylie Jenner back in the day increased a lot of people's interest in lip fillers dramatically. Now, Kylie Jenner in 2019 made a big show of getting her filler dissolved and now there's actually been more caution from some people, and there's been a move to try and get some of these products reversed. But there still is a lot more interest in young adults in these procedures."

Just recently, the U.S. and Mexico requested the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a public health emergency due to a fungal epidemic linked to cosmetic procedures. This after a few people got procedures from unlicensed people or from people not using FDA-approved products, causing severe infections.

That's one of the reasons why Gardenier said it's imperative for patients to choose a well-known nurse, nurse practitioner, or doctor when getting one of these plastic surgery face procedures, rather than an aesthetician.



These procedures are also all temporary, and they wear off in a few months if you don't keep up with them.

"If you don't continue it you won't necessarily see permanent effects," Gardenier said.

Regarding risks, Gardenier said they are not too common but do happen.