Work to begin on Maine salmon farm on old paper mill site

Whole Oceans said Thursday that it intends to start pre-construction work on the Bucksport site soon.

BUCKSPORT, Maine — Work will begin this spring on a much-anticipated land-based salmon farm slated for the site of a former Maine paper mill.

Whole Oceans said Thursday that it intends to start pre-construction work on the Bucksport site soon. The farm would be one of the largest land-based, recirculating aquaculture systems in the world, the Bangor Daily News reported.

The salmon farm would raise Atlantic salmon, which is one of the most popular seafood species in the world. The project received approvals for the project in 2019.

The farm would be located on more than 100 acres along the Penobscot River. The land was once the site of the Verso paper mill.

A spokesperson told the Bangor Daily News that a start date for construction of the facility has yet to be set. The company has said its goal is to grow more than 20,000 tons of salmon per year.