YORK, Maine — A whale was found beached in York on Friday evening, witnesses say.

Passers-by sent photos and videos of the whale to NEWS CENTER Maine showing the animal at Long Sands Beach.

The York Police Department confirmed it'd been contacted about the whale.

@newscentermaine there is a beeched whale on York’s long sands beach! pic.twitter.com/aM45uBNkSb — Rhiannon McQuaide (@rhiannonmcq) May 5, 2023

One witness told NEWS CENTER Maine people at the beach were trying to push the whale back out into deeper waters as the tide started coming in around 6:35 p.m.

