Snowbird kitty: Lost cat heads home to Maine — from Florida

MAINE, USA — A Maine family that long ago gave up on a lost family cat is being reunited more than six years and 1,500 miles later.

Denise Cilley of Chesterville said she was shocked to get a voicemail last week announcing her cat, Ashes, was found in Florida.

Ashes disappeared in 2015 during her daughter's 10th birthday celebration.

How she got to Florida remains a mystery. Ashes is being returned to Maine on Wednesday. Cilley says she plans to be on hand to collect her pet at Portland International Jetport.