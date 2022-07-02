x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Animals

Snowbird kitty: Lost cat heads home to Maine — from Florida

Ashes disappeared in 2015 during her daughter's 10th birthday celebration.
Credit: AP
In this photo provided by Janet Williams, "Ashes" the cat, who had been lost by a Maine family since 2015, is held by Williams at Tampa International Airport, Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Denise Cilley, of Chesterville, Maine, says she was shocked to get a voicemail last week announcing her cat, Ashes, had been found nearly 1,500 miles away in Florida. Ashes is being returned to Maine on Wednesday, with Cilley planning to be on hand to collect her pet at Portland International Jetport. (Janet Williams via AP)

MAINE, USA — A Maine family that long ago gave up on a lost family cat is being reunited more than six years and 1,500 miles later. 

Denise Cilley of Chesterville said she was shocked to get a voicemail last week announcing her cat, Ashes, was found in Florida. 

Ashes disappeared in 2015 during her daughter's 10th birthday celebration.

How she got to Florida remains a mystery. Ashes is being returned to Maine on Wednesday. Cilley says she plans to be on hand to collect her pet at Portland International Jetport.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

 

In Other News

So much for that "Squirrel-proof" Bird Feeder!