MSSPA takes in 6 horses from Vermont

WINDHAM, Maine — Six of 13 horses seized from a farm in Vermont are now in Maine getting the care they need.

The horses were suffering from a lack of food, water and care were taken in Colchester, Vermont. Their owner had died last summer, and the people charged with taking care of them were not equipped to do so.

Six of the horses were brought to the Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals in Windham because Vermont has no facility to look after them.

Among the rescued were saddle horses as well as three miniatures.

All of the horses have medical issues such as parasites and problems with their hooves.

All are in quarantine and will remain at the MSSPA as they recover.

MSSPA has the largest capacity in New England to take in neglected horses, and its reputation for superior care and training is why they are called upon time and time again in these situations.

"Our reputation has been amplified in recent times by the incredible success that we've had with getting horses in here, like The Neglected 20 who came from Springvale back in July of 2021," MSSPA CEO Meris Bickford said. "We have been blessed with terrific, generous supporters, wonderful volunteers, and really skilled professionals who've helped us get these horses ready to go back out into a better life."