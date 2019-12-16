BATH, Maine — Bath Police responded to three separate fox attacks this morning.

Officers first responded to the Middle Street area for a report of a fox that nipped at a man's pant leg this morning around 6:45 a.m.

The man kicked the fox and it ran off. The man said he was walking to work when the attack happened. Police responded but could not find the fox.

Later, Bath Police received another report of a sick and aggressive looking fox in the same area of the first attack, including a possible bite to a different man working in his yard.

This man first reported that the fox only got his pant leg but was recommended to go to the hospital by Animal Control as a precaution. He was treated for possible exposure.

Officers and the animal control officer searched the area, notifying locals and the two nearby schools of the potential danger and to report fox sightings.

Around 1 p.m., police received the third report of an aggressive fox, again with the animal trying to bite a man who was outside his house on Libby Ct.

Officers were able to locate the fox and shoot it. This fox was brought to the DHHS lab to be tested for rabies.

Over the weekend Bath Police patrol officers had to shoot and kill another sick-looking fox on Tarbox St. There was no exposure to people or pets for that incident. This fox most likely had rabies by the way it was acting.

Bath Police continue to urge residents to keep their pets up to date on their rabies vaccinations and boosters, and if there are any chances of exposure, to have themselves or their pets checked out by medical professionals.

The City of Bath is holding an informational meeting with representatives from the State to address the rabies issues in town tomorrow, December 17, at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of City Hall.