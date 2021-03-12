"Weird Al" Yankovic to perform at UMaine Collins Center in 2022

Next year, the comedic singer who gained popularity in the late 90s/early 2000s embarks on his 133-stop tour.

ORONO, Maine — Editor's note: The above video about the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees is from our sister station WKYC in Cleveland, Ohio.

Music's funnyman "Weird Al" Yankovic is bringing his parodies to the University of Maine next year.

The "Party in the CIA" singer will stop at the Collins Center for the Arts on April 30, 2022, at 8 p.m., during "The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour."

Comedian Emo Philips will open the shows the scheduled 133 U.S. shows.

Tickets for the UMaine event go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 10.

133 shows, here we go. Check out all the dates at https://t.co/ETyiOJdd8h pic.twitter.com/26Db4N8PB4 — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) December 3, 2021