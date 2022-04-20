WATCH: 'This Is Us' cast 'wobbles' during filming break

Sterling K. Brown has all the moves!

LOS ANGELES — There are a handful of new "This Is Us" episodes remaining, but the cast recently had some fun while filming the NBC drama.

Sterling K. Brown, who portrays Randall Pearson, posted a video Tuesday on Instagram of some of the cast members dancing to "Wobble" by V.I.C., which is a popular line dance song played at weddings and gatherings.

In the video, Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson (who plays Beth Pearson), Chrissy Metz (Kate Pearson) and Jon Huertas (Miguel Rivas) can be seen dancing in sync in the front row to the 2008 song. Meanwhile, Justin Hartley (Kevin Pearson) is making a phone call on the couch in front of them but then turns around to record the moment.

The moment took place during a break from filming the most recent episode, titled "Day of the Wedding," which aired Tuesday, April 19.

"This Is Us" airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET, with the series finale scheduled for May 24.

The NBC drama follows the Pearson family across several decades and stars an ensemble cast featuring Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Brown, Hartley, Metz, Watson and Chris Sullivan.

"This Is Us" has been nominated for 38 Primetime Emmy Awards for its first five seasons, with Brown winning Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2017.

Fans can catch up on all five seasons of "This Is Us" on Hulu or with a cable subscription on NBC.com.

Click here to learn how to "Wobble."