Review: 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' is a love letter to fans

MAINE, USA — Editor's note: This article is a critical analysis of a film and does not represent the views of NEWS CENTER Maine, but that of the author.

The famous Italian plumber brothers are back in a new animated film. It's their first outing on the big screen since 1993.

Nintendo teamed up with Illumination, the animation studio behind "Despicable Me," to bring the popular video game franchise to life in theaters. Chris Pratt stars as the titular character in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

Story

Much like the video games that started this massive franchise and helped put Nintendo on the map, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" starts off with Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) beginning their plumbing business in Brooklyn.

They're optimistic and energetic, but things don't seem to be going their way. After a sewer pipe breaks while they're trying to help repair a massive leak, the brothers find themselves sucked into the world fans recognize as the Mushroom Kingdom.

Well, Mario ends up in the Mushroom Kingdom. Luigi appears in Bowser's kingdom and is soon imprisoned by the giant evil turtle. Bowser (Jack Black) is moving across worlds, destroying everything in his path on the way to the Mushroom Kingdom, ruled by Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy).

Mario meets Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), who introduces him to Peach in hopes she can help him find Luigi. Of course, Peach has her own crisis with Bowser on his way. So, after giving Mario a quick rundown on how power-ups and platforms work in this strange world, Peach leaves with him and Toad to find help.

Together, they'll team up with Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) and others to stop Bowser.

Analysis

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" takes a little bit to find its footing. Other critics have complained about the rather thin story, but longtime players of the game will note it's rarely been a narrative-heavy franchise like the "Legend of Zelda."

For decades, this series has made its fortune and fame off a repeat formula: Bowser abducts Peach, and then Mario and Luigi rescue her — and the story here doesn't get any more creative than that.

The pacing is a little awkward until Donkey Kong shows up, injecting more fun and humor into the film. Of course, with Donkey Kong comes the most enjoyable moments of the movie, the kart racing previewed in the trailer, along with all the chaos of the Mario Kart games.

From there, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" becomes more entertaining, the characters find their rhythm, and the film transforms into a love letter sent directly to fans of the games.

By far the best performance in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" comes from Black, who was the perfect casting for Bowser. Fans worried about Pratt's Mario impression can relax knowing he certainly does a serviceable job.

Illumination brought the movie to life with shiny and colorful worlds lifted straight from the games. The animation is where this film excels, along with a wonderful score and sound design that'll feel instantly familiar to—again—fans of the games.

And that's really what will determine how much viewers enjoy "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." If folks grew up playing the games (or still do), and already treasure everything Mario, this is a must-see movie. For everyone else, the mileage in their kart will vary.

