Portland Ballet returns to the stage for its 41st season

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Ballet returns to the stage Friday night for its 41st season at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center. Dancers could only perform in front of a crowd a few times last year with heavy COVID-19 restrictions.

The performance, 'Persephone & Hades,' is a new contemporary work based on the Greek myth and is choreographed by Artistic Director Nell Shipman.

The ten dancers have been practicing for the performance since August.

"They work five days a week in the studio," Shipman said.

"About 20 hours of rehearsal every week to put on a show like this," dancer Erica Diesl said.

Portland Ballet said they are excited to be able to connect with an audience again.

"They are able to share with the community this really incredible gift and this really incredible work, and it creates a sense of togetherness," said Shipman.

Masks and vaccination for a negative COVID-19 test are required for audience members.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at the door.