Maine's Anna Kendrick is starring in a new movie, sure to make you laugh and reconsider how you think about certain traditions during Christmas.

Disney+ released the official trailer for 'Noelle' on Friday, August 23 -- and the original film is set to stream when the new service launches on November 12.

In short -- the movie follows a girl, Noelle Kringle, who finds herself having to save Christmas after her brother, Nick, runs away from his responsibility of taking on the family role of Santa Claus.

Kendrick stars as Noelle and is onscreen alongside Bill Hader as Nick Kringle, Billy Eichner as Gabriel Kringle, Shirley MacLaine as Elf Polly, Julie Hagerty as Mrs. Claus -- and more.

Disney+ costs $6.99 per month or is available for a full year at a bulk price of $69.99.

RELATED: Disney+ deal: Here's how to get one free year of service