Free virtual concerts aim to keep Maine communities connected

The Ellsworth Community Music Institute has been teaching music classes online for a year now and hosts free virtual concerts for everyone to enjoy

ELLSWORTH, Maine — The Ellsworth Community Music Institute has allowed Mainers to enjoy music from its own musicians by hosting one free virtual concert a month. The goal is to keep everyone connected and for people to disconnect and enjoy a professional performance.

For a year now, the institute's music teachers have kept the learning going through virtual music classes. Many students say the classes, despite being online, are one of their favorite times of the week.

The music school is based in Ellsworth and has been teaching students from all points remotely.

In addition to its teaching function, ECMI has been offering concerts to the community monthly for many years now and has kept them going through the pandemic, but virtually.

Nancy Colter is the founder and Executive Artistic Director of the non-profit.

"We have been mightily successful in that endeavor," said Colter. "The response to these virtual concerts has been very gratifying, and we are indebted to The Onion Foundation for providing grant funds to underwrite the entire 2020-21 winter concert series."



While adapting to virtual lessons has presented some challenges, Colter says most students are thriving.

"Everybody has adjusted, and it's interesting because the lessons are so focused, and children and adults tell us that they look forward to that time in their week!" added Colter.



"Learning online is obviously not as good as learning in person, but I mean, for me, it's worked out pretty well!" said Elizabeta Cahn, who plays the piano.



"The irony here is that actually without programming of professional concerts, which happen once a month, we've been able to reach more people than ever before because suddenly these concerts can be watched by the entire state of Maine," said Colter.



Their goal? "To keep musicians performing and to keep audiences listening!" said Silver.

All of the virtual services posted so far are available on the ECMI Facebook page.