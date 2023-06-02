Skijoring competition returns to Topsham this weekend with added events

Organizers have added a miniature horse division to this year's competition, and there will also be "cowboy curling" for anyone who wants to give it a shot.

TOPSHAM, Maine — Skijoring is returning to the Topsham Fairgrounds on Saturday for its second straight year, and there will be some added events to keep the crowd engaged and entertained.

A sport of Norwegian origin, skijoring translates to "ski driving." Skiers and snowboarders are pulled by horses and riders through a course of gates and jumps. Best time wins, and time penalties are given for any failures to follow the course correctly.

The event won't just be big horses pulling this year. Organizers have added a miniature horse division with a slalom course and jumps about a foot high if the skiers want to go over them.

Janice Hill, the Topsham Fair Association's entertainment superintendent, said there are five miniature horse teams registered for Saturday's event. That's in addition to 36 teams registered in the novice and pro divisions.

The bigger jumps are reserved for the novice and pro divisions. Organizers have been working to bring in wooden structures to be covered with snow ahead of Saturday.

The other new event this year is cowboy curling, and it's open to anyone who wants to try it. People will be separated into groups of four and then pulled one-by-one in a hard-bottom snow tube by a horse and rider. As the horse is pulling the tuber, the tuber throws the rope up in the air. Whoever glides the furthest wins their heat—and bragging rights, of course.

Participants must sign a release form and wear a helmet.

Until last year, Skijor Skowhegan was the only skijoring event in Maine. That event will be happening again this year on Feb. 25.

The Topsham Fair Association recognized the interest in the sport and decided to host a competition for the first time last year. The turnout was so large they actually had to turn people away due to a lack of parking.

"We've added a lot more parking this year, which includes designated handicap parking," Hill said.

Organizers are also bringing in more bleachers for additional seating space. Hill said there will be hot chocolate, baked goods, poutine, fried dough, barbecue, and other comfort foods for sale, as well as a beer garden run by the American Legion.

Hill said there would also be a 50/50 raffle in which the winner gets 50 percent, the Topsham Fair Association gets 25 percent, and the remaining 25 percent goes to a nonprofit.

No drones are allowed, Hill said, as they could spook the horses.

Gates open to participants at 7:30 a.m. and to the general public at 8 a.m. Only trucks with trailers are allowed to park on the infield. All other vehicles must park in the parking lots.

The competition begins at 10 a.m. The order of events is as follows:

Novice Division

Mini Division

Pro Division

Cowboy Curling

Tickets are $5 per person or $15 per family. Tickets will be available for purchase at the gate.