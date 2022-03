Who's performing at the Oscars? Big-name singers join list

The list of performers includes Beyoncé and Billie Eilish, but one popular musician couldn't make it.

LOS ANGELES — Beyoncé and Billie Eilish, and other nominees for best original song will perform at Sunday's Oscars, the show's producers announced Tuesday.

Beyoncé will perform her nominated song “Be Alive” from “King Richard,” and Eilish and her brother and co-writer Finneas will perform “No Time To Die” from the James Bond film of the same name.

Sebastián Yatra will perform “Dos Oruguitas,” the nominated song from “Encanto” written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Reba McEntire will sing writer Diane Warren's “Somehow You Do" from the film “Four Good Days."

Van Morrison, who wrote and sings the nominated song “Down to Joy” from “Belfast,” will not be able to make the show because of his touring schedule and the song will not be performed.

The Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27. The ceremony is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on ABC.

The show is returning to Hollywood's Dolby Theatre after the pandemic sent it to Union Station for a smaller, more intimate ceremony last year.

What else can we expect from the 2022 Oscars?

Organizers have promised that they will keep the broadcast to three hours producers want to make it as entertaining as possible while still honoring the nominees and winners.