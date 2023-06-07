Chris Stapleton to perform in Bangor in July

He'll be joined by special guests Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives and Allen Stone during the Bangor stop of his 2023 All-American Road Show tour.

PORTLAND, Maine — Award-winning country musician Chris Stapleton is scheduled to perform in Bangor this summer during his 2023 All-American Road Show tour.

Stapleton is scheduled to perform at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on Thursday, July 6, with special guests Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and Allen Stone.

Pre-sale (Citi Presale) tickets will be made available at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, through Citi Entertainment. Regular sales will open up at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.

Ticket prices listed on the Waterfront Concerts site range from $40.75 to $115.75.

It was recently announced that Kentucky-born Stapleton would be performing national anthem during Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Babyface of R&B is slated to perform "America the Beautiful," and Rihanna will perform during halftime.

Stapleton is perhaps best known for his debut solo album "Traveller," which was released in 2015 and went quadruple platinum.

The eight-time Grammy-award winner has also been honored in 2021 with a Country Music Association Award for vocalist of the year and was recently announced as the first-ever recipient of the Academy of Country Music's artist-songwriter of the decade.

According to his website, Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, also run the charitable fund Outlaw State of Kind that "supports a variety of causes that are close to their heart." The fund was founded in 2016.