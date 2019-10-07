What should be a perfectly sunny day, won't be. Large fires in Northern Canada and Alaska are burning. Prevailing winds have guided the smoke from these fires south into Northern New England and the Great Lakes.

NCM

Smoke particles refract light into vibrant oranges and reds, leading to amazing sunrises and sunsets. But during the day, it filters the sun's rays, giving a milky and hazy appearance to the sky. This hazy photo was taken over Kezar Lake in Lovell.

Pam Bliss

The smoke will hang over Maine until later this week when a coldfront sweeps it east and out to sea. You can follow the fronts progress on our brand new app.

RELATED: NEWS CENTER Maine has a new app, download it here

Todd Gutner - Follow me on Twitter and Instagram.