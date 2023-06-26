Why the 'awful' forecast? Blame the omega block

It's been a very rainy June, and Keith Carson explains what's causing the wet weather some folks might be getting tired of.

MAINE, USA — Anyone who has looked at the forecast during June has probably realized. . . it's been a wet month.

And folks tired of this weather pattern and ready for the summer sun might be looking for someone to blame. Well, Keith Carson names the culprit in the video above.

It's called an omega block. Zooming out to look at the whole country, there's a low-pressure system in the west, a high-pressure system down south, and another low-pressure system over the east coast.

Texas is seeing record-breaking heat, and Maine is on the cool side of the omega block. In 2018, Maine was on the hot side of an omega block.

The omega block must be broken before the weather pattern can change.

So when will that happen? Keith says maybe around the Fourth of July. Weather models are showing some weaknesses in the omega block into next week.

"I'm seeing more sun, less rain, into the Fourth of July time period," Keith said.