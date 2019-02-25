Wind is caused by the movement of air. To get air to move you need a force. That force is known as the pressure gradient force (PGF). Pressure differences create that force and there will be a large one between a departing 970 millibar low and an approaching 1040 millibar high.

NCM

Along with the large PGF, wind direction from the ground through the first several thousand feet of the atmosphere will be aligned so that some of the stronger winds aloft can translate down to the surface, that's known as momentum transfer. Atmospheric profiles show there is potential to mix down from about 5000 feet where the wind is near 60 mph.

NCM

The wind will pick up later this morning and will be strongest all afternoon and evening. There are wind advisories for most of Maine and even a high wind warning in York County.

NCM

Tree damage and power outages are a big concern. Be prepared just in case.

NCM

Todd - Follow me on Twitter and Instagram.