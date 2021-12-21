Wednesday will be a messy midweek morning

Wednesday morning will feature ice, snow, and some rain, too. Things will likely get slick.

MAINE, USA — Wednesday morning in Maine will be messy with snow in the mountains, ice inland, with some ice and rain along the coast.

This will continue into the afternoon. Then we'll clear out Wednesday night.

Everyone will be clear by around 7-8 p.m. Roads will likely become slick, especially away from the immediate coast. Northern Maine will see several inches of snow.

It'll be partly cloudy and chilly Thursday, with temperatures starting in the teens and only making it into the low to mid-20s. There will be more sun on Christmas Eve Friday, with morning lows in the single digits and teens and high temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

On Christmas, we'll have a few rain and snow showers early, then some sun by the afternoon. High temperatures on Christmas Day make it to around 30°.