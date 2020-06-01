MAINE, USA — Skiers, snowboarders, students, and snowmobilers...I've got some bad news for you. The potential for widespread snow on Wednesday is dropping. The storm continues to trend out to sea.

I'm going to break it down starting on Monday and how our pattern evolves into next weekend.

Monday:

The work week starts off relatively quiet. A cold, dry morning is slated in Maine. Clouds do thicken up as the day moves forward. A bit of moisture sneaks in from the west. By the time Monday evening rolls around, a handful of snow showers are expected. These will not be all that impressive. In fact, minimal accumulation is expected...not even worth a snow map at this time.

Broken snow showers move through Monday evening. They do not equate to much.

Tuesday:

Tuesday will be a quieter day overall with partly cloudy skies. Clouds thicken up late Tuesday evening as the low to our southeast forms. The day will be mainly dry.

Wednesday:

Wednesday is the day of interest. While there is still a small chance models trend closer to the Maine coastline with the low, it looks like an out to sea solution is much more likely.

An off-shore track is looking more likely Wednesday.

This solution would favor some scattered snow showers in Maine. Accumulation would be pretty unimpressive throughout inland parts of the state. The best chance to see 3" or more is along the Downeast coastline.

For the winter lovers, sorry this storm didn't pan out. Also, if you like winter, stop reading...we get a taste of spring heading into the weekend.

Thursday:

Thursday will start off quite cold and stays chilly through the day, despite the sunshine. This will be our last cold day for at least a few days, though. Read on if you like spring.

Friday and the weekend:

The pattern transitions on Friday and will overwhelmingly favor a big warm up. Not just in Maine, but along the entire east coast. Some southern states could get a taste of summer from this one!

The pattern looks extremely warm.

Temperatures are likely going to be well above average. In fact, some spots in Maine could make it into the low 50s...about 20 degrees above average.

Rain showers will accompany this warmth. Unsettled conditions are likely Saturday evening and into Sunday. Sunday also looks mild at this time, but maybe not quite as warm as Saturday.

Personally, I love snow...but this is a pretty interesting pattern we've got building. Follow me on Twitter and Facebook if you want to see me geek out over the weather for the next week.