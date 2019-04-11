MAINE, Maine — A progressive weather pattern will favor cold air in Maine by Friday.

Weather models are hinting at another active pattern, this one followed up by our first stretch of cold air. High temperatures are forecast to be in the 30s throughout Maine on Friday, with low temperatures in the teens and 20s as we start off Saturday morning.

Normally, we see high temperatures near 50° in early November. We will be 10 to 15 degrees below average.

While these temperatures are not unprecedented for November, it still resembles what we would normally see in December.

Our upper-level pattern shows a big trough pushing east on Thursday into Friday. This feature is what transports the cold air into New England.

While we have had some cold mornings in Maine already, this would likely be the most widespread and the coldest that we have seen.

The Climate Prediction Center is on board with the cold air moving in. The outlook for Saturday through Tuesday shows that we have pretty good chances of cold air moving in and taking over.

This is all after a relatively average stretch of weather. Temperature trends over the next few days will be pretty normal for early November. Most days show high temperatures near 50° until Friday.

The big question that remains is whether or not we put this cold air to use and get snow. Some models suggest moisture phasing in, while others keep us dry and cold. We'll keep watch.



