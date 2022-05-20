Severe thunderstorm risk in Maine this weekend

Severe wind and hail are the main threats.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAINE, USA — There's a threat of severe thunderstorms in Maine on Saturday and Sunday.

The risk for Saturday is a level 1 out of 5 (1 being the lowest) for Maine's western and central mountains. As a cold front advances into the Great Lakes, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop and move into the northeast. A few isolated thunderstorms will move into western Maine during the afternoon. Some of those storms have the potential to become severe. Damaging wind and hail are the primary threats if the storms hold together as they move east.

On Sunday, clusters of thunderstorms with line segments will push into western, northern, central, and southern Maine. The end of the weekend will bring a greater threat for severe weather, with a level 2 out of 5 from Greenville to Rangeley down to Rumford, Sebago, and Shapleigh. A level 1 out of 5 risk exists west of Presque Isle down to Skowhegan, Augusta, Portland, and York.

Look for a severe wind damage threat as the cold front advances from the west throughout the afternoon hours.

NEWS CENTER Maine's meteorologists will have updates with the latest details all weekend long, so keep checking back in on our website, app, and social media pages.