Thursday into Friday: Rain will switch to sleet, snow for much of Maine

It's going to snow again on Friday, but it will be a totally different experience compared to our recent blizzard.

MAINE, USA — Saturday's blizzard and this upcoming storm are kind of like me and Gutner: technically in the same genre, but very different.

Saturday was windy with light, fluffy snow. This storm will be relatively calm with wet, sticky snow. Gutner is professional and handsome, I'm a hack and ... well, let's just move along, ok?

The main question when I left you yesterday was the exact timing of the cold air that would transition us from rain over to snow, and as a result, the snowfall totals would probably have to slide north or south a bit.

So let's get to it.

Initially, on Thursday morning, it will be raining for most of the state. Probably not heavy, but showery at the very least. It's just going to be too warm.

Eventually, though, the cold air from the cold front will work southward, changing the rain over to snow. Inland, that will happen around sunset or a little after. But it will take until the middle of the night along the coastline.

Even once the changeover begins, there will likely be a large area of sleet involved due to mid-level temperatures. Sleet bombs stink: they are heavy, loud, and cut down on snowfall totals.

So don't be surprised if you are awoken along the coastline to the "ping" of sleet on Thursday night. Further inland it'll be snow, and probably snowing at a good clip too.

That snow will continue into the morning commute which I suspect will be less than ideal. (But not "greasy" ... that's not a thing).

Snow will continue across the entire state until the early afternoon when the storm starts to break apart and move south.

So here's what I'm thinking for snow. The band of 8-12" is pretty narrow for a reason: You've got to hit it right for it to be all snow but still close enough to the transition zone to get enough moisture.

I think sleet will hold totals down along the coast, so that's why they aren't included in the biggest contour. And as you move farther north it will be lighter, efficient snow, but they will also be pretty moisture-starved.

Carson Out