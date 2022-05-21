WEATHER UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm risk expanded in Maine

The threat of severe t-storms has expanded south and east Sunday.

Saturday afternoon update to the weekend severe thunderstorm risk in Maine is showing the western and northern mountains have the best shot at severe weather.





Scattered thunderstorms are moving into the Aroostook Hills right now and they can have damaging wind and large hail. There's another line of thunderstorms advancing the boundary plateau and western mountains later this afternoon and early evening.

The coast won't see much from the severe threat today, but the national weather service has expanded the threat zone south and east tomorrow.