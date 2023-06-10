Saturday soaker headed for Maine with possible power outages, flooding

A strong storm will hit Maine and Atlantic Canada this weekend with significant impacts.

PORTLAND, Maine — It's almost the weekend and time to run those errands while doing some outdoor recreation, but Mother Nature has other plans.

A strong storm from what is left of "Philippe" will slam into Maine on Saturday with wind, waves, and heavy rain. The worst of the storm will be in the Highlands, north woods, and Down East areas of the state. That’s where rainfall will be 3 to 6 inches or more and wind gusts 30 to 50 MPH (especially in Washington County). There could be some flash flooding and power outages for the hardest hit areas, especially with leaves on trees knocking limbs off Saturday night.

The current satellite picture shows a ragged storm that has lost its warm core and is no longer tropical in nature. However, a cold front from the west will inject energy into the post-tropical storm and give it life as it heads toward northern New England.

Here’s a timeline of the rainfall and temperatures:

The heaviest rain starts to move into Down East with a steady rain for western Maine from the cold front.

The worst part of the storm is slamming into Down East with heavy rain.

Clearing for southern Maine while northern Maine is still getting hammered with rain.

The storm is winding down, still raining in The County.

Rain is just about done with clearing statewide except for some showers.

Wind gusts will peak Sunday morning while you are sleeping.

There is a moderate threat of outages in Washington County.

