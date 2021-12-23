Increased snow chances for Christmas weekend in Maine

It's a bit too early to talk totals, but all signs point to a wintry storm on Saturday or Sunday.

MAINE, USA — "Since there's no place to go...let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!"

These famous words get sung every year in December. As a snow lover, I usually agree! There's nothing better than snow on the ground for Christmas.

While it is a great concept, this weekend's snow comes at a bad time for travel.

The biggest change to the forecast is a storm that develops late Saturday near Maine.

This will potentially bring a round of fresh snow through the state...just in time for people to travel back home after the holiday.

There are still some details surrounding the storm that need to be worked out, but this blog should give at least a quick idea of what to expect.

On Saturday, a few snow showers are possible in the morning. Overall, I expect these to be fairly light. Impacts should be minimal, if they exist at all.

However, this is the precursor to a new storm forming off the coast.

Late Saturday, low pressure moves out of the Great Lakes region and toward Maine's coastline.

Snow showers will follow in its wake.

Since the storm will be forming, precip will not be far-reaching.

Snow will be limited mostly to western Maine and the coastline. Parts of New Hampshire will also see an increased risk of snowfall from this storm.

The graphic above, courtesy of Tomer Burg and his weather model website, uses probabilities from the American weather model (GFS) to show where to expect at least an inch of snow.

Right now, the focus is on inland areas to receive at least an inch of snow.

The coast could certainly see accumulating snow, too, but there is a bit of a mixing factor depending on how much cold air we have at our disposal.

More details coming on this, so stay tuned...