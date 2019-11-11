MAINE, Maine — Snow is already falling across much of Maine. We'll see that plus freezing rain through the overnight hours. Not great.

Tuesday morning's commute might not look like it's going to be that bad, but just be aware of the freezing rain factor which could definitely make it slick.

Temperatures will be right around/below freezing overnight too, which isn't great for the roads.

By lunchtime, some locations will have warmed above the 32° mark, so we'll be changing to rain there. Still some ice/snow falling in northern Maine and in the mountains.

Then by the evening commute, we'll actually be starting to clear out in Southern and Western Maine as a cold front (a very cold front) pushes through.

Snowfall totals will look something like this:

That cold front that clears us out will cause temperatures to plummet overnight and by Wednesday morning we're in the teens! Brrr!

Anything that melted and was still on the roads will refreeze, making roads possible icy again n Wednesday morning.

Please be safe and let us know if you have any questions.

And PLEASE don't forget about your pets! They like to be warm and cozy too!

-Meteorologist Jessica Conley

