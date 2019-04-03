It's been a snowy Winter, there's no debating that. Here are the snow numbers through Sunday.

NCM

However, when I peeled back the layers and broke the Winter down storm by storm, I was astonished to find there hasn't been a double-digit snowstorm in either Portland or Bangor. Below is a list of the biggest snow events this season in both cities.

PORTLAND:

8.3" November 19/20

7.7" February 12/13

6.1" November 16

BANGOR:

8.4" January 19/20

8.2" February 12/13

6.8" November 20/21

Bottom line is we just haven't had the big Nor'easters this season. Well, we're in the midst of a decent one. When it's all said and done, you can expect to have one of the biggest snow events of the season.

NCM

We are more than halfway through this storm. Snow will start tapering late this morning but not before a very difficult commute especially early on. Snow rates will be healthy, around one inch per hour at times making very bad visibility and travel conditions. I imagine most kids and teachers will get themselves a three day weekend.

NCM

NCM

Some good news, we finally get ourselves a normal density snowstorm with NO mixing. So it shouldn't be too hard to clean up. Although, it will be on the wet side, especially near the coast. Below are ballpark end times for the snow so you can get to work on the driveway and walkway.

NCM

For now, the rest of the week looks pretty quiet, nothing major until perhaps next weekend.

NCM

