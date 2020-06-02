MAINE, USA — Snow totals through western coastal Maine topped out around 5 inches on Thursday evening. In the wake of snow showers, freezing drizzle continues overnight bringing a light, icy glaze to roadways and exposed surfaces.

Elsewhere, most saw 2-4 inches of snowfall. Some snow showers will continue through central Maine and the western mountains, but these will not add much to totals.

Light, steady snow will bring new snow across The County through the overnight hours.

A persistent, light north wind continues overnight. With it comes the ability to stay below freezing. Temperatures will be closer to 32° at the coast, but expect things to be icy or snowy from Kittery to Caribou.

Wintry precip continues across Maine on Friday.

NEWS CENTER Maine

Moisture moves back in early Friday morning, overspreading the entire state by 7 a.m. There will be a big spread in what Mainers see. York county right on the coast sees some rain, while the rest of coastal Maine sees freezing rain and sleet. Central Maine, including Lewiston, Augusta, and Bangor, will see a mix of freezing rain and sleet.

RELATED: Click for Maine Local Weather Forecast

The Oxford Hills mix in some snow with sleet. The higher peaks see mostly snow. The County will also cash in on this snow event, with totals likely over a foot through western portions of Aroostook county.

The image below is for icing potential on Friday. The chance for widespread power outages remains low at this time, and is not expected to increase. Snow totals—what a lot of people want to know—are a little bit further down the page.

While things to get icy, widespread power outages are unlikely.

NEWS CENTER Maine

Travel will be a headache all day. The morning commute will be impacted by reduced visibility and icy, snowy roads. This continues through lunchtime and into the evening commute.

NEWS CENTER Maine

Around 6 p.m., colder air starts to get drawn into Maine. This will transition any mixing over to pure snow. Since this happens while the storm wraps up, there's not going to be significant snow accumulation through central Maine and south.

This is the snowfall forecast for the Friday piece of this system. Overall, storm totals will be higher.

NEWS CENTER Maine

Still, there will be enough to cause some travel issues, especially since that snow falls on top of already icy and slick roads.

We do clear out fairly quickly with just a few lingering snow showers across northern Maine by 9 p.m. Friday.

NEWS CENTER Maine

This storm brings in a batch of cold air for the weekend. It'll be good for anyone who wants to hit the slopes or head out on the snowmobile. Temperatures on Sunday morning will likely be below zero through the entire state.

RELATED: Snow & Ice: Two-day storm has begun

Stay warm, travel with caution, and get ready for more unsettled weather...there is a chance for snow again on Monday.

Until then, give me a follow on Facebook and Twitter. I'll be posting about the storm as it goes on and keep everyone updated on what to expect to kick off the work week.