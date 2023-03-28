The planets are about to align for a rare sight

Five planets should be visible in the sky Tuesday evening. Hopefully the clouds clear out in time.

MAINE, USA — The planets (not the stars) are aligning tonight!

Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus, and Mars will be visible in the sky this evening.

If you want to catch a peek, you'll want to look to the west right after sunset for this view that only happens every few years. Grab some binoculars before you head out as this will be difficult to see with the naked eye.

Venus is the brightest planet on display tonight, so it will be one of the easiest to spot.

One that is not so easy to see is Uranus. It's one of the more rare planets to catch a glimpse of, but it will be out tonight. To find it, look towards Venus and then look right above for Uranus' green glow.

Why's it harder to spot? It's 17 times further away from Earth than Venus.

While it may be difficult to see all the planets without binoculars, some may not be able to see the alignment at all.

The weather here on Earth is at fault, so clouds may block the view of space. Skies begin to clear as we head into the evening, but not quick enough for a clear view of the alignment.