Nor'easter on the way to Maine

A slow-moving storm system will spread rain and snow into New England. Some towns will pick up close to a foot of snow.

PORTLAND, Maine — You know the words ..."I'm dreaming of a white Christmas. Just like the ones I used to know." It's looking like Bing Crosby's words will ring true, just in time for the holiday season.

Low pressure from the Midwest will transfer energy to the coast, birthing a Nor'easter that will spread rain and snow into New England on Friday and Saturday.

We've had our eyes on this one for about a week, and as we close in on it, my thoughts haven't changed a whole lot. Big snow amounts are expected over the interior and at higher elevations. Closer to the coast, there will be a super tight gradient.

Later Thursday and through the night, there will be a few drops and flakes due to onshore flow. This is not the storm, just ocean-effect precipitation. This often happens before bigger storms roll in.

FRIDAY MIDDAY:

By mid-Friday morning, the storm's precip shield will be working north into southwestern Maine. It will begin as rain along the coast with mild surface air. Inland areas will see snow. It won't accumulate well through the day, however, with temps hovering just above 32 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

The low will travel from New York City to Boston and then into the Gulf of Maine. I'd like to see the low travel over the Cape Cod Canal for a more perfect snow track. While the interior will have no problem getting thumped with snow, the current track allows for mild air to infiltrate the lower layers near the coastline. Snow accumulation will be much more inefficient. Even after we flip from rain to snow Friday night, we'll have issues with boundary layer temperatures and splatting, wet flakes. Ratios will be sub 10:1.

SATURDAY:

It's going to be a nail-biter for sure along the coast. It won't take much of a storm track shift or temp adjustment to bring the bigger snow totals to the coastline. I wouldn't be shocked if Cape Elizabeth gets a couple of slushy inches and Windham gets like 6"... again, there's a razor-thin margin of error.

Obviously, keep checking back for updates.

