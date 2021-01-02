Monday night update on Nor'easter timing and totals

The storm is moving into Maine now. Many of us will wake up with significant snowfall Tuesday morning.

MAINE, USA — Snow is currently moving into Southern Maine and by about 9 p m., most of York and Cumberland County will be seeing snow.

Overnight, snow keeps moving into Central and Eastern Maine. Bangor will start seeing snow around 1-2 a.m. Snowfall rates in Southern Maine will pick up and 1-2" an hour rates will be possible along with gusty winds. Whiteout conditions are possible overnight and into Tuesday morning.

If you're up early on Tuesday, you'll be waking up to snow and likely a good amount of snow on the ground, especially in Southern Maine. Snowfall rates will be 1-2" an hour along the Midcoast and potentially into Bar Harbor.

Snow starts tapering off in Southern Maine in the morning. It'll still be coming down in Eastern Maine though.

It comes to an end in Southern and Central Maine by early afternoon. We'll see some mixing along the Downeast Coast which will likely keep snowfall totals slightly lower.

Here's the map. Mountains get the most because of the "fluff factor." That's where it'll be the coldest, so the snow is lighter and fluffier and able to pile up higher. Most of us are in a 6-12" range.

Another issue will be this wind. Winds could gust 35-40 for a bit and potentially up to 45 mph. Not much of an issue as far as power outages go, but whiteout conditions are possible tonight and tomorrow along with blowing and drifting snow.

As always, please be safe. We'll be here watching it for you.