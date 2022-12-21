Friday: 1 storm, 4 issues

We've got wind, heavy rain, coastal flooding, and then a deep freeze. Other than that, everything is fine.

MAINE, USA — This storm's got more issues than me, and that's saying something.

We've known for a while now that this storm was likely to be on the wet/windy side as opposed to a legit snowstorm. The weenies tried to keep hope alive that this would turn into a coastal nor'easter, but the game has been over for days now. (In the weenie world this is known as "Wishcasting," and it is one of the worst insults that can be levied against you).

I'm going to break down each threat in separate sections, but it's worth noting before we get into it that this storm is REALLY big and strong.

In a world of hyperbole ("Most important article you'll ever read!" ... "Most arrogant & annoying meteorologist in history!") it's truly accurate to say this is one of the largest, lowest pressure storms we've seen in the continental United States in the last 5-10 years. The size and depth of surface pressure are important to understand when discussing the impacts on Maine.

Wind

Wind is the hazard that will impact the highest number of people with this storm. The wind will be strongest along the coastline, but gusts over 45 mph will be possible well inland. Here is our latest wind forecast map:

The strongest winds will be in the morning to midday on Friday over southern Maine and midday to early afternoon in the Midcoast and into Downeast. The coast will likely see the strongest gusts just because of the friction factor: Landmass generally slows winds down a lot faster than water.

Obviously, 65 mph or even 70 mph is a big number, but it's important to keep in mind these are GUSTS not sustained winds. So, no, this is not "hurricane-force" wind. Category 1 Hurricanes have SUSTAINED winds of 74 mph. Big difference. (Sorry, pet peeve). In addition, we don't have any leaves on the trees and there is snowpack on the ground in a lot of places, which helps us when it comes to power outages.

That being said, I expect a lot of outages from this event. It's just too much wind and it's out of the southeast, which hasn't historically been a kind wind direction for Maine.

Rain & Snow

For the vast majority of us, this is a rain event. But the foothills and mountains will start as snow, and things have trended a bit colder there in the last few computer model runs.

The mountains will get several inches of snow before changing over to rain. That's good news for ski areas that will likely still lose snow but won't get annihilated, which looked possible a few days ago.

For most of us, this is an all-rain affair. Models have lightened up a bit on total rain amounts, but there is still the potential for some flooding.

One of the spots I'd focus on for flood risk is the foothills, where they will see decent rainfall totals AND a lot of snow melt (liquid locked up in there is released).

Coastal Flooding

The new moon on Friday will be pulling on our tides, creating some of the highest of the month. Friday at 10:16 a.m. in Portland we could have some issues. Flood stage in Portland Harbor is 12' and that tide is already at 11'3" without taking into account the piling of water onshore by the winds. Storm surge (basically what this is) is always tricky to get just right, but I think coastal flooding is likely ... it's just a matter of magnitude.

Deep Freeze

Basically, all of this takes place late Thursday night and during the daylight hours on Friday. But after the trailing cold front comes through, we go into the freezer.

You can figure out how that's going to turn out after 2" of rain and a bunch of snow melt .... Ice city on Saturday morning.

Other than that ... everything is going really well. :-)

Carson out.