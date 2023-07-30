New cold front will bring thunderstorms, Canadian air to Maine

Showers and thunderstorms will fire up on Monday before it gets quite comfortable by midweek.

MAINE, USA — We don’t need the rain, but a cold front will move into northern New England on Monday and spark showers with thunderstorms. Ahead of the front, humidity will return to Maine, especially at the coast with the sea breeze. A big push of dry, comfortable air moves in behind the front by midweek, so you will be able to open the windows and turn off the A/C.

A check of the drought monitor features a surplus for all of Maine, the opposite of last year’s severe drought.

I’m tracking the cold front in eastern Canada right now with much cooler air behind the front.

We’ll see a bump up in humidity on Monday, but nothing like it’s been recently.

Showers and thunderstorms will be widely scattered Monday, starting off inland and moving to the coast late in the day.

To the south and west, a heat wave has a firm grip on a good chunk of the country. We won’t see any of that anytime soon as the jet stream will develop a trof this week.

As a matter of fact, the trof will get stronger by Tuesday into Wednesday with a drip in the jet stream (weather highway) in the forecast. This trof will keep the ridge of heat to our south and west.

Enjoy!