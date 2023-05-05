Warmer weather is just around the corner for Mainers

Below average temperatures have plagued the forecast, but that's about to change.

MAINE, USA — The beginning of spring has been ... lackluster. Below averages temps have plagued the forecast, rain has stuck around, and clouds have beat out the sunshine more often than not. It hasn't been the most exciting to look at ... but that's about to change.

Friday is the transition day. Temperatures are slightly below average but warming up as the sun comes back out.

Let's look a little bit further ahead. Highs are really warming up. The next several days are already set to stay above average in the 60s. It's finally going to start to feel a lot more like spring here soon.

"Normal" is usually overrated, but I don't think that counts when it comes to warmer high temps this time of year.

High temperatures for May typically start in the low 60s and warm throughout the month. By the time we get into the beginning of June, average high temperatures are near 70 degrees.

The pattern we are stuck in includes more "ridges" in the forecast. Those ridges are an upper level feature that allows warmer air from the south to move into our region. What does that mean? Even warmer highs.

Highs should sit slightly above average for the rest of the month, which means they should generally stay warmer than average in the low to mid 60s.