Snowstorm about to move into Maine

We're entering a very active pattern. A snowstorm is on the way Thursday night into Friday, bringing several inches of snow.

PORTLAND, Maine — Winter lovers have been very patient this year. The helpings of cold and snow have been lame and limited. But we're entering a very active pattern with just enough cold and several storm chances.

It's not like we haven't had the storms, it's just the pieces haven't fit together well enough to get us the snow. This time should be different. High pressure to our north provides the right amount of cold air. While the storm won't be a very strong one, it will take the nearly perfect track along the southern coast of New England to keep the cold locked in and the rain-snow line in southern New England. Therefore, a rare all-snow event is expected.

It gets going Thursday evening, generally between 8 p.m. and midnight. The overrunning lift will provide some good snow growth, flake size, and intensity during the overnight hours with snow rates approaching an inch per hour.

Decent snow intensity will continue through the entire Friday morning commute. Travel will be slowed and challenging, and I expect a lot of school delays and cancellations.

The low will begin to slide away during the afternoon.

While snow will hang around deep into the afternoon, the lift will weaken and the snow will be much lighter and taper to snow showers by evening.

It's looking like a beautiful winter weekend. But buckle up: There are more storms in the pipeline, with threats coming our way on Monday and Thursday of next week.