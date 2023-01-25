More heavy snow on the way to Maine

Another big storm is about to hit us with heavy snow and travel issues. The worst is expected Wednesday night.

PORTLAND, Maine — It was a week ago when we started to alert folks that this would be a tough stretch of winter. At that time, the grass was still visible in some communities. Fast forward seven days and we are now buried, and another storm looms.

We've completely erased that significant snow deficit and are now heading toward above-average snowfall. For the first time this season, we actually have a solid snowpack, which is great for winter fun in the coming days! But before we get to play, we've got to put some more work in. Another dumping and post-storm clean-up will take a toll.

It all begins late Wednesday, with snow breaking out between 3-5 p.m. Roads will grease up and the commute will slow.

The heavy stuff moves in late in the evening and we're going to get blitzed into the middle of the night with snow rates between 1-2 inches per hour. Visibility and driving conditions will be hazardous.

Around midnight, mild air will infiltrate the coastline and change heavy snow to rain. It will take longer to penetrate inland. But overnight, the flip will occur in some bigger interior cities like Lewiston, Augusta, and Bangor. In these locations, the surface temp may still be below freezing, so the rain may glaze upon contact.

The precipitation will be winding down Thursday morning, but the commute will no doubt be a mess. More delays and cancellations are likely.

By midday Thursday, with above-freezing surface temperatures and a few breaks of sun, travel conditions will be greatly improved and much easier.