Stormy pattern returns to Maine this week

Showers and thunderstorms will rule the upcoming workweek.

MAINE, USA — I hope you enjoyed the nice end to the weekend, where there were only a few scattered showers in central Maine and temps got into the 80s.

That’s all about to change this week with a parade of weather systems coming our way.

We start off the week with clouds around on Monday and a stronger onshore breeze keeping the coast below what you’d typically expect this time of year.

By Tuesday, you'll wake up with rain moving south to northeast through the Pine Tree State. Some embedded thunderstorms could pop up in the afternoon with enough instability in the atmosphere.

More beneficial rain for your lawn and garden rolls into town by late on Wednesday with another weather system moving in from the west.

One thing to point out is that temps will be a notch or so warmer than last week and close to what you’d typically expect this time of year.

Still, it will be a challenge to get outdoor chores done with the on and off rain. However, the good news is it won’t rain nonstop every day for the next three. We just won’t see 80s and sun with dry stretches of weather anytime soon like we did to end May.