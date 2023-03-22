Incoming March storms will continue to keep things interesting in Maine

Thursday's storm is the first in a series of low-pressure systems headed into New England.

MAINE, USA — It’s that time of the year for Mainers where just about anything can and will happen with Mother Nature. The next several days will be no exception, with rain and snow on the way yet again.

Winter weather advisories are up for Aroostook County, meaning several inches of snow are expected into the day Thursday with much less snow expected elsewhere.

It’s a “storm” that doesn’t even register south of northern Maine on the Winter Storm Severity Index.

However, it will bring rain to the rest of the state. Precip amounts feature more than ½ an inch for parts of the state

The first is mostly rain south of The County.

The second storm has more cold air to work with, so I expect snow to be significant for Saturday night into early Sunday.

The snow will have a hard time sticking around by Sunday afternoon with the higher March sun angle working its magic.

The additional snow for the weekend will add to the current snow depth, but I expect the snowmelt to continue as we get deeper into March.