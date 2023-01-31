Bitter air is set to drop temperatures well below zero in Maine

Wind chill temperatures haven't dropped this low in decades.

MAINE, USA — There is cold and then there is what is coming this weekend.

This week is going to be cold overall. Temperatures this past weekend were around 40 degrees and are dropping into the 20s/30s for the middle of the week.

Next comes the real story: this weekend.

Wicked cold air is set to move into the region from Canada and will drop temperatures into the negatives, with "feels like" temps even colder.

Things will start to really cool off through the day on Friday. High temperatures will be in the single digits for most, with even colder wind chill temperatures...

It continues to get even colder as we go into Saturday, with even more frigid air moving in. High temperatures will struggle to get above zero as the winds continue. This will drop the "feels like" temperatures to (-40) degrees and some below (-50) degrees.

This is not normal, even for Maine. The last time many of us saw wind chill temperatures this cold was decades ago. It's a bit more recent for those living in Concord and Augusta.

It will feel very cold, but many won't break any records for the coldest temperatures ever recorded in Maine. Those records were set back in the '40s and '50s for Caribou, Bangor, and Portland.

Records are not kept for wind chill temperatures, meaning these temperatures could have felt even colder.

This is the type of cold where frostbite can occur in less than 10 minutes. Make sure you bundle up if you need to go outside.