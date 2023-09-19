It has been very rainy year in Maine

This year has been anything but average.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — This year has been a wet one; we've all noticed that. We've had a lot of days with just a drizzle, some days with a lot of snow, and we've had more heavy rain events than usual.

In a normal year, we would have about 10 days where we got 1" of precipitation or more. This would mean either 1" of rain or the liquid equivalent of snow.

This year has been anything but average. We have received quite a bit heavy rainfall, providing us with 1 inch of rain/snow or more. Portland has received 16 storms within that threshold, which is 7 more than expected. Bangor and Augusta are also above average with 12 events this year.

If we bump the numbers up even more and look at precipitation of 2 inches or more, we're still well above average. Portland (Monday night's storm included) has doubled the average.