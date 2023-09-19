x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Weather Blog

It has been very rainy year in Maine

This year has been anything but average.

More Videos

PORTLAND, Maine — This year has been a wet one; we've all noticed that. We've had a lot of days with just a drizzle, some days with a lot of snow, and we've had more heavy rain events than usual.

In a normal year, we would have about 10 days where we got 1" of precipitation or more.  This would mean either 1" of rain or the liquid equivalent of snow.

Credit: NCM

This year has been anything but average. We have received quite a bit heavy rainfall, providing us with 1 inch of rain/snow or more. Portland has received 16 storms within that threshold, which is 7 more than expected. Bangor and Augusta are also above average with 12 events this year.

Credit: NCM

If we bump the numbers up even more and look at precipitation of 2 inches or more, we're still well above average. Portland (Monday night's storm included) has doubled the average.

Credit: NCM

It's been a rainy year and, if this carries into the winter, we could have a snowy season.

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out