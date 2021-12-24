Light snow to fall on Christmas Day in Maine

If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, this year will deliver.

MAINE, USA — "Dashing through the snow..." takes a literal meaning this year.

Let's start with the basics...as of Dec. 24, there is still at least an inch of snow on the ground across much of Maine.

This alone qualifies as a white Christmas for the majority of Maine and New Hampshire. The exception is mostly along the coastlines, where the last storm delivered a bit too much rain to keep the snow around.

However, there is still something special about snowflakes on the holiday itself.

It seems like the pieces of the puzzle are coming together in a perfect way, bringing a fresh round of fluff to a big portion of the state.

With a little luck, impacts will be minimal, too.

I think this storm will come in two separate parts. The first happens on Saturday morning, and this brings an increased risk of freezing rain with it. The second is on Saturday evening, lasting into Sunday morning. This is where the highest risk for snow comes into play.

Most will wake up on Christmas morning to quiet weather. However, in southwestern Maine, light mixed showers will be passing through.

There will likely still be some snow that mixes in away from the coast, but it could be icy in spots through the early morning. Keep this in mind if you travel.

Through the afternoon, precipitation should break up a bit. There might still be showers, but the impacts will be far less significant and widespread as the morning.

If you're traveling near southwestern Maine on Christmas Day, this is probably the best time to be on the roads. Conditions will worsen through the evening as a renewed batch of snow comes through.

As the weak area of low pressure strengthens and moves out to sea, there should be enough moisture and energy around for flakes to continue across southwestern Maine into Sunday morning.

Slick travel will be possible through the night. Given the cold air wedged in place, I do expect to see any melting. Untreated surfaces could end up with a layer of ice on the road and snow on that. Wicked slick, in other words.

After a few more snow showers early in the morning, sunshine develops for Sunday afternoon.

That will help roads out tremendously. This is great news since it's such a busy time for travel.

Most areas in southwestern Maine see 2-4 inches, with less north and east. Bangor and north will see a few flurries at most. No accumulation is expected Downeast or in the County.

Totals are not very impressive with this storm. However, this does not tell the entire story.

On a normal day, 2-4 inches would not really require much coverage. However, Christmas Day and the days surrounding it are huge for travel.

Plan your trips and be safe.

Key Takeaways:

This is not a huge storm, but the mix of light icing and accumulating snow will make it slick

It's one of the busiest travel days of the year. Extra people will be out, and not everyone on the roads is familiar with winter driving.

Take it slow. Ensure you have plenty of time to get to your destinations, and keep an emergency kit in the car should you run into issues.