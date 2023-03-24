Late-March slushfest on the way to Maine

We can get big storms this time of year, but this isn't going to be one of them.

MAINE, USA — To be honest, I wasn't originally going to write a blog about this storm. It's accumulating snow for much of the state, sure ... but it's overall a bit, meh.

But our digital manager told me a lot of people were searching our website for information on this storm, so here we are ... basically, I blame you.

Big picture, it's a double-barreled low-pressure system with one low offshore and the other tucked into the Great Lakes.

That can sometimes be a really good setup for snow for us, but this time the coastal low is a bit slow to develop and a bit weak. That means more warm air is pulled back into the system at the mid-levels. More on that in a second.

Most of the day Saturday is fine, then snow starts to move in between 4-6 p.m. over southern and western Maine.

Initially, surface temperatures are a bit warm, plus there's still a late March sun angle to deal with. So I don't think we are doing much accumulating during the daylight hours on Saturday.

By Saturday night, things get a bit more interesting as the sun sets and temperatures drop below freezing inland. I think some accumulation will begin at this point—largely away from the coast.

The coast is going to struggle to do a lot of accumulating even overnight because of boundary layer temps in the 34-36 Fahrenheit range. Good luck with that.

In fact, I think it's likely much of the coast will change over to rain overnight as warm air surges in aloft.

Snow continues inland but accumulation isn't nearly as efficient as it might be if surface temperatures were more in the mid-20s and aloft was cooler.

The system wraps up Sunday mid-morning and we spike into the upper 40s in many spots late in the day.

All told, here's what I'm thinking:

Plus, it'll melt in two days anyhow. Told you this was meh. Why'd you make me write this?

- Carson out

