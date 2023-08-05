How Maine's changing weather can affect your mood

The relationship between the weather and your mental health can be a complicated one, especially when you live in Maine.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAINE, USA — The weather is warming up, and that may help you do the same.

Pleasant weather gives us the opportunity to get outside and exercise, which is great for your physical health. But nice weather is also linked to better mental health.

The lack of sunshine in the winter can bring on a temporary depression which often doesn't lift until we get into spring. That's when the days get longer and we get more sunshine, which generally alleviates the impacts of seasonal affective disorder.

Dr. Julie Quimby, owner and director of Psychology Specialists of Maine, said getting into nature is crucial for your mental health.

"Getting outside is really important," she explained. "So, those days where the weather is not as nice, we're less inclined to go outside. But if you can sort of push yourself to go outside, you might still experience the benefits of being outdoors and getting fresh air."

Quimby also said getting more sunlight helps our bodies create vitamin D, which has a huge impact on our mood.

But getting outside isn't just about how the weather affects us individually, but also how nice weather brings a sense of community and interaction.

"When we see the weather improving in the spring and the temperatures rising, we see a lot more people out and there's an energy around that that can be contagious and feel like it lifts us up," Quimby said. "Those interactions we might have, or seeing people we haven't seen in a few months be out, is also very mood enhancing."

"It's just such a nice social connection," Harpswell resident Holly Apicella said. "We are outside in the winter and we don't see anyone, and now we can talk to people and the dog has other people to look at. It's nice."

Unfortunately, it's not all sunshine and rainbows. Quimby said bad weather can also affect us negatively, which can even happen on a sunny day.

"If there's any consistent finding in the connection between weather and mental health, it's extreme temperature," she said. "So extreme temperatures, whether it be really cold or really hot, tend to increase irritability, exacerbate anxiety, cause people to be less tolerant, and we see increases in violence even in extreme hot weather."

The good news is that humans are good at adapting to our surroundings, and Mainers are especially good at adjusting to the seasons.

"People are very adaptable so even though extreme temperatures are challenging, we find ways to adapt and modify our experience. People really embrace cold weather or even warm weather," said Dr. Quimby.

Mainers do that by skiing and snowmobiling in the winter before enjoying the beaches and forests in the summer.