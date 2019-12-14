Rain starts tonight and continues for most of the day on Saturday.

Rain will be heavy for quite some time Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon.

Rain will be heaviest closer to the coast.

It'll start to wrap up in Southern Maine in the early afternoon.

Rain will wrap up in the Bangor area closer to Saturday evening.

Rainfall totals of 2-3" along the coast are likely. Rivers and streams will likely rise and some minor flooding is possible.

Not only will we deal with heavy rain, but gusty winds are also possible. Wind gusts of 35-45 mph are possible through the morning and into the afternoon. Wind gusts will be highest along the coast.

It'll be be much brighter Sunday.

And, if you're not into rain, and you're ready for snow, just wait until Tuesday!

Stay safe everyone, and remember, never drive through a flooded road!

Meteorologist Jessica Conley

