Ok, I've just gotta say something, I think these images look worse than what it'll actually be. Confidence (mine anyways) is low with this storm, meaning this will probably change again tomorrow morning and then again tomorrow night. But, EVERYONE is asking about what's going to be happening, so we can't ignore it and why would we want to :)

Here's an outline, but again remember I'm saying I think this looks worse than it will be.

A few rain and snow showers start Thursday afternoon.

Rangeley, Greenville, Millinocket might all have a bit of a slick ride home from work. The coast to 95 looks rainy with a few wet flakes mixing in.

Rain/snow line gets closer to the coast overnight.

Then a bit of a mix is possible, even at the coast, by Friday morning.

Morning commute on Friday is a concern, not because there will be a ton of snow, but because people forget to drive in it. You know those people. Don't be those people.

It'll clear out of Southern Maine in the late morning/early afternoon Friday. I could definitely see a slushy inch or so at the coast with a couple to a few inches inland and more like several inches in the mountains.

Those temperatures though. Brrr!

Precipitation is all clearing out Friday night.

Have I mentioned I think this looks way worse than it will be. Again, high snow totals are several inches away from the coast, more like a slushy inch or so at the coast, and in between, well, in between.

More specifics tomorrow.

